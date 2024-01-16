Tuesday, January 16, 2024
Dense fog to engulf plains of Punjab, KP, upper Sindh for two days: PMD

Day temperatures likely to remain below normal in most parts of Punjab

Agencies
January 16, 2024
National, Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD  -  Dense fog will engulf plain areas of Punjab, Khy­ber-Pakhtunkhwa and upper Sindh during the next two days, according to the Pakistan Meteoro­logical Department. Frost is likely to occur at few places in Pothohar region during morning. Day temperatures are likely to remain below normal in most parts of Punjab due to dense fog. The PMD has advised citizens to remain cautious during the dense fog conditions. The synoptic situation says that continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country. Mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most plain areas of the country, while very cold in northern parts. However, partly cloudy weather with rain (snowfall over moun­tains) is likely at isolated places in Gilgit-Baltistan. During the last 24 hours, cold and dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country, while very cold in northern parts. Dense fog/smog pre­vailed over plain areas of Punjab, Khyber-Pakh­tunkhwa and upper Sindh. The lowest minimum temperatures recorded were Leh -08C, Skardu -06, Kalam, Gilgit, Gupis -05, Srinagar -04, Kalat, Hunza, Astore and Rawalakot -03C.

