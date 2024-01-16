Development of CPEC with a Shared Future

In the Central Conference on China’s Foreign Affairs held in Beijing on December 27-28, 2023, President Xi Jinping delivered a keynote speech in which he systematically reviewed the historic achievements and valuable experience of major-country diplomacy with Chinese characteristics in the new era, gave a profound exposition on the international environment and historical mission of China’s external relations on the new journey, and made comprehensive policy plans for the present and coming periods. One of the most noteworthy takeaways is that China remains committed to building a community with a shared future for mankind with all countries around the world, and the building of a community with a shared future for mankind is the core tenet of Xi Jinping Thought on Diplomacy.
Building a community with a shared future for mankind started from Asia, China’s neighboring countries. This grand vision, first put forward by President Xi Jinping in 2013, has gained an ever increasing popularity among China’s partners at its doorstep and beyond. It is how China proposes to solve the questions of what kind of world to build and how to build it, based on China’s deepening understanding of the laws governing the human development. It fully reflects the Chinese Communists’ worldview, perception of order, and fundamental values, accords with the common aspiration of people in all countries, and points the direction for the progress of world civilizations. It is also the noble goal pursued by China in conducting major-country diplomacy. Since the dawn of this new era, building a community with a shared future for mankind has developed from a Chinese initiative to an international consensus, from a promising vision to substantive collective actions, and from a conceptual proposition to a scientific system. It has indeed served as a glorious banner for China, together with the world, to lead the progress of the times.
Given the major issues and challenges facing the world today, a broader international consensus and more effective solutions are desired by most of countries. Building a community with a shared future for mankind highlights the importance of an equal and orderly multipolar world. An equal and orderly multipolar world is the one in which all countries, regardless of size, geography and strength, are treated as equals, while hegemonism and power politics are rejected, and democratization is truly promoted in international relations. To keep the progress toward greater multipolarity stable and constructive, the purposes and principles of the UN Charter must be observed in letter and spirit by all, and the universally recognized basic norms governing international relations must be upheld by all, and true multilateralism must be earnestly practiced.
Building a community with a shared future for mankind also asks for a universally beneficial and inclusive economic globalization, meaning the economic globalization should evolve and develop in the right direction and on the right side of the history. A universally beneficial and inclusive economic globalization is the one that meets the common needs of all countries, especially the Global South countries, and properly addresses the development imbalances and deficits between and within countries, resulting from the inequitable global allocation of resources. It is imperative to oppose all the attempts to roll back globalization and the abuses of the security concept, oppose all forms of unilateralism and protectionism, promote trade and investment liberalization and facilitation, overcome the structural problems hindering the healthy development of the world economy, and make economic globalization more open, equitable, inclusive, balanced and beneficial to all.
Building a community with a shared future for mankind is ultimately to build an open, inclusive, clean and beautiful world of lasting peace, universal security and shared prosperity. Promoting global governance that features extensive consultation and joint contribution for shared benefit is the pathway, and applying the common values of humanity is the guiding principle, underpinned by a new type of international relations. The Global Development Initiative, the Global Security Initiative and the Global Civilization Initiative can serve as the strategic guidance, and the high-quality development of Belt and Road Initiative befits the platform for practical cooperation. Building a community with a shared future for mankind works in tandem with the Chinese modernization drive, aiming to bring countries together to meet common challenges, and usher in a bright future of peace, security, prosperity and progress for the world.
China successfully held the 3rd Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation (BRF) last October, and has further extended the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) from Asia, and the Eurasian continent to Africa and Latin America, and has built the world’s most extensive and largest international cooperation platform. The BRI has become a road of cooperation, opportunity and prosperity for partnering countries. As one of the flagship projects of the Belt and Road Initiative, China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) serves as both a catalyst and a driving force for regional connectivity and prosperity by promoting economic growth, enhancing energy security, and creating employment opportunities for Pakistan. Over the past decade, the CPEC has brought into Pakistan huge investment, created hundreds and thousands of jobs, built roads, power plants, transmission and optical fiber lines. Pakistan has benefited from the CPEC, and its energy and infrastructure landscapes are being profoundly transformed. With attendance to the BRF by Pakistani Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar and the exchanges of high-level visits hereafter, a fresh impetus has been injected into the bilateral cooperation for high-quality development. Going forward, Pakistan will benefit more from the CPEC.
February 8 is the date for general elections in Pakistan. 2024 is the Year of the Dragon in Chinese lunar calendar. China’s new year message to our Pakistani brothers and sisters is consistent and clear, and we wish Pakistan enjoy peace, stability and development. We reaffirm our commitment that, against all odds and regardless of the headwinds and choppy waters in international relations, China remains ready to work with Pakistan to promote traditional friendship, expand comprehensive cooperation and enhance prosperity in a sustained effort to build a closer China-Pakistan community with a shared future in the new era. Inshallah!
Zhao Shiren
The writer is a Consul General of China in Lahore.