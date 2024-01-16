Development of CPEC with a Shared Future

In the Central Conference on China’s Foreign Affairs held in Beijing on December 27-28, 2023, President Xi Jinping delivered a keynote speech in which he systematically reviewed the historic achievements and valuable experience of ma­jor-country diplomacy with Chinese characteristics in the new era, gave a profound ex­position on the international environment and historical mis­sion of China’s external relations on the new journey, and made comprehen­sive policy plans for the present and coming periods. One of the most note­worthy takeaways is that China remains committed to building a community with a shared future for mankind with all countries around the world, and the building of a community with a shared future for mankind is the core tenet of Xi Jinping Thought on Diplomacy.

Building a community with a shared future for mankind started from Asia, China’s neighboring countries. This grand vision, first put forward by Pres­ident Xi Jinping in 2013, has gained an ever increasing popularity among Chi­na’s partners at its doorstep and be­yond. It is how China proposes to solve the questions of what kind of world to build and how to build it, based on Chi­na’s deepening understanding of the laws governing the human develop­ment. It fully reflects the Chinese Com­munists’ worldview, perception of or­der, and fundamental values, accords with the common aspiration of people in all countries, and points the direc­tion for the progress of world civiliza­tions. It is also the noble goal pursued by China in conducting major-coun­try diplomacy. Since the dawn of this new era, building a community with a shared future for mankind has devel­oped from a Chinese initiative to an in­ternational consensus, from a prom­ising vision to substantive collective actions, and from a conceptual propo­sition to a scientific system. It has in­deed served as a glorious banner for China, together with the world, to lead the progress of the times.

Given the major issues and challeng­es facing the world today, a broader in­ternational consensus and more effec­tive solutions are desired by most of countries. Building a community with a shared future for mankind highlights the importance of an equal and order­ly multipolar world. An equal and or­derly multipolar world is the one in which all countries, regardless of size, geography and strength, are treated as equals, while hegemonism and power politics are rejected, and democratiza­tion is truly promoted in international relations. To keep the progress toward greater multipolarity stable and con­structive, the purposes and principles of the UN Charter must be observed in letter and spirit by all, and the univer­sally recognized basic norms governing international relations must be upheld by all, and true multilateralism must be earnestly practiced.

Building a community with a shared future for mankind also asks for a uni­versally beneficial and inclusive eco­nomic globalization, meaning the eco­nomic globalization should evolve and develop in the right direction and on the right side of the history. A univer­sally beneficial and inclusive econom­ic globalization is the one that meets the common needs of all countries, es­pecially the Global South countries, and properly addresses the develop­ment imbalances and deficits between and within countries, resulting from the inequitable global allocation of re­sources. It is imperative to oppose all the attempts to roll back globalization and the abuses of the security con­cept, oppose all forms of unilateral­ism and protectionism, promote trade and investment liberalization and fa­cilitation, overcome the structural problems hindering the healthy de­velopment of the world economy, and make economic globalization more open, equitable, inclusive, balanced and beneficial to all.

Building a community with a shared future for mankind is ultimately to build an open, inclusive, clean and beautiful world of lasting peace, universal secu­rity and shared prosperity. Promoting global governance that features exten­sive consultation and joint contribu­tion for shared benefit is the pathway, and applying the common values of hu­manity is the guiding principle, under­pinned by a new type of international relations. The Global Development Ini­tiative, the Global Security Initiative and the Global Civilization Initiative can serve as the strategic guidance, and the high-quality development of Belt and Road Initiative befits the platform for practical cooperation. Building a com­munity with a shared future for man­kind works in tandem with the Chinese modernization drive, aiming to bring countries together to meet common challenges, and usher in a bright future of peace, security, prosperity and prog­ress for the world.

China successfully held the 3rd Belt and Road Forum for International Co­operation (BRF) last October, and has further extended the Belt and Road Ini­tiative (BRI) from Asia, and the Eurasian continent to Africa and Latin Ameri­ca, and has built the world’s most ex­tensive and largest international coop­eration platform. The BRI has become a road of cooperation, opportunity and prosperity for partnering countries. As one of the flagship projects of the Belt and Road Initiative, China Pakistan Eco­nomic Corridor (CPEC) serves as both a catalyst and a driving force for region­al connectivity and prosperity by pro­moting economic growth, enhancing energy security, and creating employ­ment opportunities for Pakistan. Over the past decade, the CPEC has brought into Pakistan huge investment, created hundreds and thousands of jobs, built roads, power plants, transmission and optical fiber lines. Pakistan has benefit­ed from the CPEC, and its energy and in­frastructure landscapes are being pro­foundly transformed. With attendance to the BRF by Pakistani Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar and the exchang­es of high-level visits hereafter, a fresh impetus has been injected into the bi­lateral cooperation for high-quality de­velopment. Going forward, Pakistan will benefit more from the CPEC.

February 8 is the date for general elec­tions in Pakistan. 2024 is the Year of the Dragon in Chinese lunar calendar. Chi­na’s new year message to our Pakistani brothers and sisters is consistent and clear, and we wish Pakistan enjoy peace, stability and development. We reaf­firm our commitment that, against all odds and regardless of the headwinds and choppy waters in international re­lations, China remains ready to work with Pakistan to promote traditional friendship, expand comprehensive co­operation and enhance prosperity in a sustained effort to build a closer China-Pakistan community with a shared fu­ture in the new era. Inshallah!

Zhao Shiren

The writer is a Consul General of China in Lahore.