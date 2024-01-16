Tuesday, January 16, 2024
Drug dealer gets death penalty

Our Staff Reporter
January 16, 2024
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

MUZAFFARGARH   -  Additional District and Sessions Judge (ASJ) Muhammad Tahir Aslam awarded death penalty and imposed Rs100,000 on a drug dealer here on Monday. According to the prosecution, Qureshi police arrested a notorious drug dealer Sher Zaman on June 07, 2022, when he was trying to smuggle drugs from Loralai to Punjab. The police had recovered over 46 kilograms of Hashish from his possession and registered a case against him. On Monday, the court awarded a death sentence to the accused and imposed Rs 100,000 fine on him.

District Police Officer (DPO) Syed Husnain Haider lauded the police team for completing the investigation and prosecution without delay.

