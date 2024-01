SUKKUR - The local Pakistan Me­teorological Department (PMD) on Monday has fore­cast mainly dry and foggy weather for Sukkur divi­sion during the next couple of days. According to offi­cials, mainly dry and foggy weather is expected across the division and most parts of northern Sindh for next two days. Smog/fog is likely to prevail in Suk­kur, Khairpur, Ghotki and Ghotki during morning and night hours.