Duality dance

In today’s world, success and failure coexist, yet they are often perceived as polar opposites. Success is prioritised, valued, and seen as superior, while failure is deemed irrelevant, disgraceful, and submissive. Ironically, this misconception is the reality of today, where light symbolises hope and darkness is viewed as despair, though people may not realise that both are integral to maintaining balance in the world.
Success and failure are two sides of the same coin, constantly interacting and influencing each other. They are not simply opposites but complementary forces that together create a whole. To feel joy, there must be sorrow; one is hollow without the other. There is no sunrise without sunset, no hope without despair, and certainly, no success without failure. In essence, both are parts of the same key that opens the door to treasure. To obtain the treasure, the two pieces must be joined to form a complete key.
In the present era, success and failure resemble complementary mirror halves of the same key. Unfortunately, their meanings have been distorted through the ages by past dominant ideologies. Success was misrepresented as fame, dominance, and freedom over others, while failure was depicted as mortification, subservience, and slavery.
However, true success means achieving desired results, as American author H. Jackson Brown, Jr., illustrated: “Success is getting what you want.” It is a straightforward notion deeply rooted in actual life. Regarding failure, Janat Fitch, an American author, provides an intriguing nugget: “The phoenix must burn to emerge.” This perfectly captures the essence of failure, explaining that it is a test for qualifying to reach the pinnacle.
Despite these facts, people often conflate failure with something inherently undesirable, something to be avoided at all costs. This belief stems from a misinterpretation of the meaning of failure or a fear of facing it again. In a 2019 global survey by the World Economic Forum, more than half (64%) of the 8,000 participants viewed failure as denial, an obstacle, and shame, while only 36% embraced it as a valuable learning opportunity. Many individuals negatively anchor failure in their memories, making it difficult for them to accept.
Furthermore, the fear of failure remains a significant obstacle, hindering individuals from achieving roaring success. A 2022 study spanning 49 countries revealed a fascinating spectrum of fear among aspiring entrepreneurs. In South Korea, a mere 20% of opportunity-sighted individuals were paralyzed by fear, making them the world’s least hesitant founders. Conversely, over 60% of Saudi Arabian hopefuls were held back by this internal storm, highlighting differences in perspective between people of the two countries.
Lastly, viewing failure as a learning ground cultivates a growth mindset, where success is not defined by the absence of failure but by one’s ability to surpass it. Success and failure are not absolute but dynamic and versatile. They can transform into each other, and true success belongs to those who navigate through failures on their journey to success.
TAHIR JAMALI,
Shaheed Benazirabad.