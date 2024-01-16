Duality dance

In today’s world, success and failure coexist, yet they are of­ten perceived as polar opposites. Success is prioritised, valued, and seen as superior, while failure is deemed irrelevant, disgraceful, and submissive. Ironically, this misconception is the reality of to­day, where light symbolises hope and darkness is viewed as despair, though people may not realise that both are integral to maintain­ing balance in the world.

Success and failure are two sides of the same coin, constantly inter­acting and influencing each oth­er. They are not simply opposites but complementary forces that to­gether create a whole. To feel joy, there must be sorrow; one is hol­low without the other. There is no sunrise without sunset, no hope without despair, and certainly, no success without failure. In es­sence, both are parts of the same key that opens the door to trea­sure. To obtain the treasure, the two pieces must be joined to form a complete key.

In the present era, success and failure resemble complementary mirror halves of the same key. Un­fortunately, their meanings have been distorted through the ages by past dominant ideologies. Success was misrepresented as fame, dom­inance, and freedom over others, while failure was depicted as morti­fication, subservience, and slavery.

However, true success means achieving desired results, as American author H. Jackson Brown, Jr., illustrated: “Success is getting what you want.” It is a straightforward notion deep­ly rooted in actual life. Regard­ing failure, Janat Fitch, an Ameri­can author, provides an intriguing nugget: “The phoenix must burn to emerge.” This perfectly cap­tures the essence of failure, ex­plaining that it is a test for qualify­ing to reach the pinnacle.

Despite these facts, people often conflate failure with something inherently undesirable, some­thing to be avoided at all costs. This belief stems from a misinter­pretation of the meaning of fail­ure or a fear of facing it again. In a 2019 global survey by the World Economic Forum, more than half (64%) of the 8,000 participants viewed failure as denial, an obsta­cle, and shame, while only 36% embraced it as a valuable learn­ing opportunity. Many individuals negatively anchor failure in their memories, making it difficult for them to accept.

Furthermore, the fear of failure remains a significant obstacle, hin­dering individuals from achiev­ing roaring success. A 2022 study spanning 49 countries revealed a fascinating spectrum of fear among aspiring entrepreneurs. In South Korea, a mere 20% of op­portunity-sighted individuals were paralyzed by fear, making them the world’s least hesitant found­ers. Conversely, over 60% of Saudi Arabian hopefuls were held back by this internal storm, highlighting differences in perspective between people of the two countries.

Lastly, viewing failure as a learning ground cultivates a growth mindset, where success is not defined by the absence of fail­ure but by one’s ability to surpass it. Success and failure are not ab­solute but dynamic and versatile. They can transform into each oth­er, and true success belongs to those who navigate through fail­ures on their journey to success.

TAHIR JAMALI,

Shaheed Benazirabad.