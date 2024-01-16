ECP urges candidates to follow code of conduct

HYDERABAD - Deputy Commissioner/District Re­turning Officer Sanghar Dr Imran-ul-Hasan Khowaja held a meeting with provincial and national assem­bly candidates in his office regard­ing the code of conduct for the gen­eral elections 2024.

During the meeting, District Elec­tion Commissioner Shah Nawaz Brohi briefed all candidates from various political parties about the code of conduct, emphasising that no political party flags or banners should be displayed on any govern­ment property or electric pole. The display of weapons or aerial firing will be considered a crime. Addi­tionally, the use of local government or government machinery will also be restricted.

He stated that meetings or corner gatherings should be held at des­ignated locations, and prior infor­mation should be provided to the district administration and police to ensure no security issues arise. Political leaders or candidates are not allowed to make statements that harm religious or political dignity, he added. He further mentioned that now, instead of appointing one chief agent, three could be appointed and no representative or media person can enter polling stations without the pass issued by the Election Com­mission or District Returning Officer.

According to him, District Return­ing Officers, Returning Officers and Monitoring Officers will adhere to the code of conduct with the assis­tance of police and other law en­forcement agencies. Furthermore, monitoring teams appointed by the Election Commission of Pakistan will assess the activities of all politi­cal parties, and action will be taken against violators of the Election Act 2017 and Election Rules 2017, fol­lowing Section 234 of the Act.

On this occasion, SSP Sanghar Capt (Retd) Saddam Hussain briefed about the security plans for gather­ings and processions, emphasising that all candidates should provide advance information about their corner meetings and rally routes for proper security arrangements.