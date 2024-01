KARACHI - Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tes­sori has said that steps are being taken by the govern­ment to control street crime in the province particularly in Karachi. Talking to the media in Karachi on Mon­day, he said the government was taking steps to curb such crimes to ensure protection of the citizens. He announced that motorcycles and smart­phones will be provided to those people by the Governor House whose motorcycles and mobile phones have been snatched or stolen in the city.