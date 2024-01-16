EFU General brings insurance round the clock

LAHORE - EFU General Insurance Ltd. brings a mobile app, aimed to deliver a premium customer experience with enhanced accessibility for purchasing and managing motor and travel insurance policies at any hour of the day. The app ensures a simple, quick, and seamless customer journey.
This mobile app provides comprehensive details of policy coverage, quotes premium, allows users to make payments through a secure gateway and intimate claims. Customers will now have a simplified policy management system in the palm of their hands.
“Right here, right now. Simply get your Motor and Travel insurance policies round the clock conveniently and instantly.” stated the spokesperson of EFU General. The app aligns with digitizing the insurance landscape and upholding the tradition of delivering premium services to the largest customer base in the non-life insurance sector in Pakistan.