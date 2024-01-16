Tuesday, January 16, 2024
EFU General brings insurance round the clock

PR
January 16, 2024
Business, Newspaper

LAHORE  -  EFU General Insurance Ltd. brings a mobile app, aimed to deliver a premium customer ex­perience with enhanced accessi­bility for purchasing and manag­ing motor and travel insurance policies at any hour of the day. The app ensures a simple, quick, and seamless customer journey.

This mobile app provides comprehensive details of policy coverage, quotes premium, al­lows users to make payments through a secure gateway and intimate claims. Customers will now have a simplified pol­icy management system in the palm of their hands.

“Right here, right now. Simply get your Motor and Travel insur­ance policies round the clock con­veniently and instantly.” stated the spokesperson of EFU General. The app aligns with digitizing the insurance landscape and uphold­ing the tradition of delivering premium services to the largest customer base in the non-life in­surance sector in Pakistan.

