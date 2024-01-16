Tuesday, January 16, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Election 2024: ECP unveils preliminary list of candidates for minority seats

Election 2024: ECP unveils preliminary list of candidates for minority seats
Web Desk
9:36 AM | January 16, 2024
National

The Election Commission of Pakistan has unveiled preliminary list of candidates contesting for seats reserved for minorities in National Assembly.

According to list issued by ECP, nomination papers of 37 candidates have been approved for the ten National Assembly seats.

Appeals against acceptance or rejection of nomination papers by returning officers can be submitted on Tuesday while the Appellate Tribunal will hear them till Friday.

The revised list of candidates will be released on Saturday, withdrawal of candidature can be done till Monday, and the final list of candidates will be unveiled on next Tuesday.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-01-15/Lahore/epaper_img_1705301262.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024