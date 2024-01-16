Election 2024: ECP unveils preliminary list of candidates for minority seats

The Election Commission of Pakistan has unveiled preliminary list of candidates contesting for seats reserved for minorities in National Assembly.

According to list issued by ECP, nomination papers of 37 candidates have been approved for the ten National Assembly seats.

Appeals against acceptance or rejection of nomination papers by returning officers can be submitted on Tuesday while the Appellate Tribunal will hear them till Friday.

The revised list of candidates will be released on Saturday, withdrawal of candidature can be done till Monday, and the final list of candidates will be unveiled on next Tuesday.