Emma Stone doesn’t care for ‘outside opinion’ as she wins Critics Choice

LOS ANGELES - Emma Stone may have been in shock winning the 2024 Critics Choice Award as best movie actress of the year on Sunday, but she was quick-witted about it. The actress, 35, shared that she didn’t have any­thing prepared expressing her “full-blown shock” to receive the honour, adding that “this is crazy. Stone, who won the accolade for the role as Bella Baxter in Poor Things, in which she starred oppo­site Mark Ruffalo, acknowledged her fellow nomi­nees Lily Gladstone, Margot Robbie, Carey Mulli­gan, Greta Lee and Sandra Hüller before starting her speech. “This doesn’t make any sense, so,” she said of winning the award in such good company. “Thank you so much for this, it means so much to me. I was being serious. I don’t know what to say.” She said that “playing Bella was one of the great­est joys of my life” as she “got to unlearn a lot of things in playing her.” The La La Land alum con­tinued, “Unlearn parts of shame and societal stuff that gets put on us, and I’m still working on it,” she said. “This is the Critics Choice Awards — and it is about outside opinion — but I’m very grateful to the critics for this,” she then quipped. “But I’m just learning not to care what you think.”