Tuesday, January 16, 2024
Fine of more than Rs1.4m collected on overpricing in 2 weeks

Our Staff Reporter
January 16, 2024
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

BAHAWALPUR  -  On the direction of Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa, a crackdown is underway against overpricing and hoarding to ensure the sale of food items at fixed rates. Assistant Commissioners and Price Control Magistrates are active in the field. Price Control Magistrates are regularly visiting the fruit and vegetable markets to monitor the auction of fruits and vegetables. The price control magistrates are keeping track of the prices of essential food items in the markets. From January 1 to January 15, they visited 18074 shops, carts, and other business points. A fine of more than Rs 1.4 million was imposed on the spot for the violations. As many as 36 shops were sealed, 105 shopkeepers were arrested for overcharging and cases were registered against 6 shopkeepers.

