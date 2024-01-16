Floods hit Mauritius as tropical cyclone approaches

PORT LOUIS - Heavy flooding hit Mauritius on Monday as a tropical cyclone was “dangerously approaching” the Indian Ocean island nation after battering the French over­seas territory of Reunion.

Images posted by local media in the remote paradise island showed cars being submerged or washed away by a deluge of water flooding the streets. The international airport announced it would be closing from 4:30 pm (1230 GMT) until further notice, while banks, government offices and other private business shut their doors and sent staff home.