Floods hit Mauritius as tropical cyclone approaches

PORT LOUIS - Heavy flooding hit Mauritius on Monday as a tropical cyclone was “dangerously approaching” the Indian Ocean island nation after battering the French overseas territory of Reunion.
Images posted by local media in the remote paradise island showed cars being submerged or washed away by a deluge of water flooding the streets. The international airport announced it would be closing from 4:30 pm (1230 GMT) until further notice, while banks, government offices and other private business shut their doors and sent staff home.