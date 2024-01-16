Fulbright alumni unite to tackle climate crisis

ISLAMABAD - Around 250 Fulbright Alumni recent­ly convened in Islamabad for the 17th Annual Fulbright Alumni Conference, focused on addressing the pressing is­sue of climate change. The event, span­ning from January 12-14, was organ­ized by the United States Educational Foundation in Pakistan (USEFP) and supported by the U.S. Mission to Pa­kistan, in collaboration with the Paki­stan-U.S. Alumni Network (PUAN). The gathering comprised Fulbright Pro­gram alumni, predominantly holding Master’s or PhD degrees from the Unit­ed States, who assembled to discuss challenges posed by climate change and share the actions taken by them and their organizations to mitigate its impact on communities in Pakistan.

U.S. Ambassador to Pakistan, Donald Blome, emphasized the necessity of col­laborative efforts in tackling global chal­lenges like climate change. He stated, “Ex­change programs, and the Pakistan-U.S. Alumni Network, deepen people-to-peo­ple ties and provide opportunities for all of us to connect, to problem-solve, and to make a positive difference together.” The keynote address was delivered by Dr. Amjad Saqib, Senior Humphrey Fellow, Founder of the Akhuwat Foundation, and recipient of the prestigious Ramon Mag­saysay Award in 2021.