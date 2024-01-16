Fulbright alumni unite to tackle climate crisis

ISLAMABAD - Around 250 Fulbright Alumni recently convened in Islamabad for the 17th Annual Fulbright Alumni Conference, focused on addressing the pressing issue of climate change. The event, spanning from January 12-14, was organized by the United States Educational Foundation in Pakistan (USEFP) and supported by the U.S. Mission to Pakistan, in collaboration with the Pakistan-U.S. Alumni Network (PUAN). The gathering comprised Fulbright Program alumni, predominantly holding Master’s or PhD degrees from the United States, who assembled to discuss challenges posed by climate change and share the actions taken by them and their organizations to mitigate its impact on communities in Pakistan.
U.S. Ambassador to Pakistan, Donald Blome, emphasized the necessity of collaborative efforts in tackling global challenges like climate change. He stated, “Exchange programs, and the Pakistan-U.S. Alumni Network, deepen people-to-people ties and provide opportunities for all of us to connect, to problem-solve, and to make a positive difference together.” The keynote address was delivered by Dr. Amjad Saqib, Senior Humphrey Fellow, Founder of the Akhuwat Foundation, and recipient of the prestigious Ramon Magsaysay Award in 2021.