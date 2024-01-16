German economy shrank in 2023 on energy, export woes

FRANKFURT - The German economy shrank slightly in 2023, official data showed Monday, as costly energy, high interest rates and cooling foreign demand took their toll on Europe’s export giant.

Output contracted by 0.3 per­cent year-on-year, federal sta­tistics agency Destatis said in preliminary figures. “Overall economic development faltered in Germany in 2023 in an envi­ronment that continues to be marked by multiple crises”, the agency’s Ruth Brand told a Berlin press conference. Europe’s larg­est economy likely saw a 0.3-per­cent drop in gross domestic out­put in the final quarter of the year, the agency calculated, again in preliminary figures.

It also revised the figure for the third quarter from a 0.1-percent contraction to a stagnation, mean­ing Germany avoided a technical recession of two successive quar­ters of negative growth. The Ger­man economy has faced severe headwinds since Russia’s war in Ukraine sent inflation, particularly the cost of energy, soaring. The price spikes contributed to a steep downturn in the energy-hun­gry manufacturing sector, while weaker demand from key trading partner China and aggressive eu­rozone rate hikes to tame inflation further added to Germany’s woes.

The limp economic perfor­mance was widely expected, with the International Monetary Fund predicting that Germany would be the only major advanced economy not to grow in 2023. If confirmed in the final figures, the 2023 con­traction makes it Germany’s weak­est year since the economy shrank by 4.9 percent in 2020 as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

A modest recovery is expected to get under way in 2024, with Germany’s Bundesbank central bank recently forecasting growth of 0.4 percent. “We see a silver lining for the economy in 2024,” said KfW chief economist Fritzi Koehler-Geib. “Thanks to strong real wage growth, private con­sumption in particular is likely to pick up again. Together with an expected recovery in export demand, gross domestic prod­uct is likely to grow,” she added. “Inflation is expected to return to an annual average of around two per cent. This means that the landing after the period of high inflation will probably be quite soft in Germany too,” she added.