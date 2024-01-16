Gold rate increases by Rs450 per tola

ISLAMABAD - The per tola price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs450 and was sold at Rs217,900 on Monday compared to its sale at Rs217,450 on last trading day. The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs386 to Rs186,814 from Rs186,428 whereas the prices of 10 gram 22 karat gold went up to Rs171,246 from Rs170,893, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported. The price of per tola and ten gram silver re­mained stagnant at Rs2,650 and Rs2,271.94 respectively. The price of gold in the inter­national market increased by $7 to $2,075 from $2,068, the Association reported.