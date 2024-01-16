Govt decides to implement Compulsory Service Act on power sector unions

ISLAMABAD - To deal with the possible pro­tests/strikes, having a potential of power supply disruption, against the proposed privatisation of the state owned power sector entities, the caretaker government has de­cided to implement the Compul­sory Service Act on the employees and unions of the power sector in­stitutions.

The federal cabinet through cir­culation has approved the sum­mary for the implementation of Compulsory Service Act in order to ban protests, strikes, and union activities within the state owned Distribution Companies, Nation­al Transmission and Despatch Company (NTDC) and Generation Plant (GENCOS), official source told The Nation.

The Compulsory Service Act is designed to restrict any organised opposition or demonstrations re­lated to the potential privatisa­tion of power sector entities. The caretaker government has decid­ed to implement the Compulso­ry Service Act on the employees and unions of all the state owned generation, transmission, and dis­tribution companies. Under the act protests and strikes will be banned. On the recommendation of the Power Division and the Min­istry of interior, the approval of the decision on circulation summa­ry has been taken from the feder­al cabinet.

According to sources, the de­cision has been taken in view of possible protests by the unions and employees of Discos-NTDC and GENCOS. Action will be tak­en against those who violate the Compulsory Service Act.

At present 26 power sector en­tities are in the ongoing privati­sation programme or active list of privatisation, including all 10 state-owned power distribution companies, 14 other power sector entities.

Nandipur Power Plant, Balloki Power Plant, Haveli Bahadur Pow­er Plant and Gaddu Power Plant are also part of the privatisation list.

Meanwhile another source said that the caretaker government has also decided to hire market based advisors for strengthening human resource of Discos.

In a letter written to BODs and CEOs of Discos, the Power Division has said that Discos have multiple C-level positions which are main­ly filled by the officers from with­in the company. Positions of chief financial officer (CFO), compa­ny secretary (CS) and chief inter­nal auditor (CIA) are required to be filled as per Public Sector Com­panies (Corporate Governance) Rules, 2013 by the concerned boards through market based re­cruitments. Similarly, companies are required to fill the positions of CEOs through a competitive pro­cess as per relevant law.

“Power Division feels that the entire structure of departmental heads or C-level positions with­in DISCOs and the modus operan­di to fill these posts are required to be reformed by opening a win­dow for professionals to help re­form these DISCOs through a cul­tural shift with the aim to improve performance of these DISCOs,” the letter said.

“It is suggested that boards of respective Discos may consider creation or re-designation of new C-level positions in addition to the positions of Companies Secre­taries, Chief Internal Auditor and Chief Financial Officer.

The new positions includes chief human resource and career planning officer, chief legal officer, chief commercial advisor, chief technical/ engineering advisor, chief information technology of­ficer and chief supply chain man­agement officer.

In order to facilitate boards, Power Division has developed a policy and eligibility criteria along with job description for each post. However, board may debate and fi­nalize the same as they may deem it appropriate. Further, the Board may draft a policy for such ap­pointments, said the letter.