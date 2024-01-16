Govt decides to implement Pesma 1952 on power sector unions

ISLAMABAD: To deal with the possible protests/strikes, having a potential of power supply disruption, against the proposed privatization of the state owned power sector entities, the Caretaker Government has decided to implement the Pakistan Essential Service (Maintenance) Act (Pesma) 1952 on the employees and unions of the power sector institutions.



The Federal Cabinet through circulation has approved the summary for the implementation of Pakistan Essential Service (Maintenance) Act (Pesma) 1952 in order to ban protests, strikes, and union activities within the State owned Distribution Companies, National Transmission and Despatch Company(NTDC) and Generation Plant(GENCOS), official source told The Nation.



All the power sector companies have been declared as “essential services” under Section 3 of the Pesma 1952 “to restrict all kind of union activities for a period of six months”, extendable for another six months, said the source.



On the recommendation of the Power Division and the Ministry of interior, the approval of the decision on circulation summary has been taken from the Federal Cabinet.



According to sources, the decision has been taken in view of possible protests by the unions and employees of Discos-NTDC and GENCOS. Action will be taken against those who violate the Compulsory Service Act.



At present 26 power sector entities are in the ongoing privatization program or active list of privatization, including all 10 state-owned power distribution companies, 14 other power sector entities.Nandipur Power Plant, Balloki Power Plant, Haveli Bahadur Power Plant and Gaddu Power Plant are also part of the privatization list.



Meanwhile another source said that the caretaker government has also decided to hire market based advisors for strengthening human resource of Discos.



In a letter written to BODs and CEOs of Discos, the Power Division has said that DISCOs have multiple C-level positions which are mainly filled by the officers from within the company. Positions of chief financial officer (CFO), company secretary (CS) and chief internal auditor (CIA) are required to be filled as per Public Sector Companies (Corporate Governance) Rules, 2013 by the concerned Boards through market based recruitments. Similarly, companies are required to fill the positions of CEOs through a competitive process as per relevant law.



“Power Division feels that the entire structure of departmental heads or C-level positions within DISCOs and the modus operandi to fill these posts are required to be reformed by opening a window for professionals to help reform these DISCOs through a cultural shift with the aim to improve performance of these DISCOs,” the letter said.



“It is suggested that Boards of respective DISCOs may consider creation or re-designation of new C-level positions in addition to the positions of Companies Secretaries, Chief Internal Auditor and Chief Financial Officer.



The new positions includes chief human resource and career planning officer, chief legal officer, chief commercial advisor, chief technical/ engineering advisor, chief information technology officer and chief supply chain management officer.

In order to facilitate Boards, Power Division has developed a policy and eligibility criteria along with job description for each post. However, Board may debate and finalize the same as they may deem it appropriate. Further, the Board may draft a policy for such appointments, said the letter.