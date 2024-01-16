Govt slashes petrol price by Rs8/litre

ISLAMABAD - The caretaker govern­ment on Monday slashed the price of petrol by Rs8 per litre, while kept prices of high speed die­sel (HSD) unchanged for the second fortnightly of January 2024.

The government has decided to reduce the current Petrol price, whereas the price of High Speed Diesel has been maintained dur­ing the fortnight starting from 16th January, 2024, as recommended by Oil and Gas Regulatory Au­thority (OGRA), said a press release issued by the Finance Division.

The prices of Light Diesel Oil and Kero­sene oil have also been slashed by Rs 0.92 per litre and Rs 1.97 per litre respectively. Fol­lowing the decrease, the new price of LDO will come down to Rs 164.83 per litre from the existing Rs 165.75 per litre, while Kero­sene oil price will drop to Rs 186.86 per litre from the existing Rs 188.83 per litre. The prices will be ef­fective from 16-01-2024, till further revision. Fol­lowing a cut of Rs 8 per li­tre, Petrol price will reduce to Rs 259.34 per litre from the existing Rs 267.34 per litre, while HSD will remain at the current price of Rs 276.21 per litre. The prices of Brent crude oil in inter­national market have fluc­tuated between $76/barrel and $79/barrel during the first fortnightly of January of 2024. Similarly, the Paki­stani rupee has appreciated against the US dollar during the first fortnightly of Janu­ary 2024. On December 29, the conversion rate of dol­lar against Pakistani rupees was Rs 281.86/dollar, while on January 15 it dropped to Rs 279.97/dollar.