Hesco’s crackdown continues, 260 more illegal connections identified

HYDERABAD - The Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) has identified 260 more connections involved in electricity theft during the last 24 hours including 3 commercial, one industrial and 256 were resi­dential connections.

According to the HESCO spokesperson, all ap­prehended connections have been disconnected, and detection bills of 157,262 units were issued to them valued at 3.916 million rupees.

The HESCO officials have submitted letters for registration of cases against 228 consumers in different police stations for electricity theft under which 9 FIRs were lodged.

A total of more than 10,118.9 million rupees have been recovered during this 131-day opera­tion by HESCO and so far 2,220 accused have been found involved in electricity theft and 192 suspects have been arrested and one employee was termi­nated, three employees have been arrested, and 41 employees suspended during this campaign.