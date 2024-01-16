Hoti demands accountability of Pervez Khattak, Mahmood Khan

SWABI - Awami National Party (ANP) cen­tral senior vice-president, Ameer Haider Khan Hoti said here on Monday that two former Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief ministers, Per­vez Khattak and Mahmood Khan, who ruled the province during two terms of Pakistan Tehreek-i-In­saf, should face accountability be­cause they had weakened the fi­nancial position of the province and crippled the institutions here.

Addressing a gathering held in honour of Usman Sher, former candidate who contested elec­tion from a provincial constituen­cy at Bakar, Hoti said that the for­mer chief ministers had left PTI and it did not mean that they had turned pious, demanding that they should be given a test of ac­countability and their corruption must be unveiled by concerned institutions. “They have distort­ed the map of the province dur­ing the ten-year rule, everything is clear,” he said.

Haider Hoti said that during the ANP regime, record development and construction projects were completed beyond political point scoring in the province. He said if given an opportunity by the mass­es once again the ANP government will provide adequate health facil­ities to the masses, employment opportunities to be created and free higher education will be giv­en to the youth giving interest-free loans to them as well and Swabi will be made a model district.

“The victory will be the Awa­mi National Party on February 8, the workers should work day and night,” he claimed.

The Feb 8 general elections are extremely vital for the country and its transparency should be ensured at all cost, he said, add­ing that they made it clear that ANP will not accept the results if elections were rigged. Hoti, who had also been chief minister dur­ing the ANP’s government, said that they always advocated trans­parency.

Several supporters of Usman who left different political par­ties were welcomed to join ANP by Hoti and offered them red caps of the party. “We have democrat­ic party where decisions are made according to wishes of the work­ers and we never impose decision on them, “he said.