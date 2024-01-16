Hoti demands accountability of Pervez Khattak, Mahmood Khan

SWABI - Awami National Party (ANP) central senior vice-president, Ameer Haider Khan Hoti said here on Monday that two former Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief ministers, Pervez Khattak and Mahmood Khan, who ruled the province during two terms of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf, should face accountability because they had weakened the financial position of the province and crippled the institutions here.
Addressing a gathering held in honour of Usman Sher, former candidate who contested election from a provincial constituency at Bakar, Hoti said that the former chief ministers had left PTI and it did not mean that they had turned pious, demanding that they should be given a test of accountability and their corruption must be unveiled by concerned institutions. “They have distorted the map of the province during the ten-year rule, everything is clear,” he said.
Haider Hoti said that during the ANP regime, record development and construction projects were completed beyond political point scoring in the province. He said if given an opportunity by the masses once again the ANP government will provide adequate health facilities to the masses, employment opportunities to be created and free higher education will be given to the youth giving interest-free loans to them as well and Swabi will be made a model district.
“The victory will be the Awami National Party on February 8, the workers should work day and night,” he claimed.
The Feb 8 general elections are extremely vital for the country and its transparency should be ensured at all cost, he said, adding that they made it clear that ANP will not accept the results if elections were rigged. Hoti, who had also been chief minister during the ANP’s government, said that they always advocated transparency.
Several supporters of Usman who left different political parties were welcomed to join ANP by Hoti and offered them red caps of the party. “We have democratic party where decisions are made according to wishes of the workers and we never impose decision on them, “he said.