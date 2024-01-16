Houthi ballistic missile strikes US-owned and operated vessel, US military says

WASHIGTON - A Houthi anti-ship ballistic missile struck a US-owned and operated vessel on Monday, US Central Com­mand said in a statement.

The M/V Gibraltar Eagle, a Mar­shall Islands-flagged bulk carrier owned and operated by US-based Eagle Bulk, sustained minor dam­age and did not report any injuries, Central Command said. The ship is continuing on its way.

The military did not give a spe­cific location for the attack, but the UK Maritime Trade Operations (UK­MTO) said it received a report of the incident approximately 95 nautical miles southeast of Aden.

“Vessels are advised to transit with caution and report any suspi­cious activity to UKMTO,” it said.

Earlier in the day, the Houthis attempted to launch an anti-ship ballistic missile that failed in flight and crashed in Yemen, Central Com­mand said.