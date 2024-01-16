Houthi ballistic missile strikes US-owned and operated vessel, US military says

WASHIGTON - A Houthi anti-ship ballistic missile struck a US-owned and operated vessel on Monday, US Central Command said in a statement.
The M/V Gibraltar Eagle, a Marshall Islands-flagged bulk carrier owned and operated by US-based Eagle Bulk, sustained minor damage and did not report any injuries, Central Command said. The ship is continuing on its way.
The military did not give a specific location for the attack, but the UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said it received a report of the incident approximately 95 nautical miles southeast of Aden.
“Vessels are advised to transit with caution and report any suspicious activity to UKMTO,” it said.
Earlier in the day, the Houthis attempted to launch an anti-ship ballistic missile that failed in flight and crashed in Yemen, Central Command said.