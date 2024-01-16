Huge cache of heroin, chemicals seized

KHYBER - A huge cache of heroin and chemicals was seized during a raid carried out in a narcotics factory here in Kharkai Abad area of Jamrud, district Khyber previous night.
Addressing a news conference at Jamrud Press Club on Monday, District Police Officer (DPO) Khyber Saleem Abbas Kulachvi said that on a tip-off, a special team of police officials led by Station House Officer (SHO) Jamrud Police Station, Nafees Khan raided the narcotics factory, established in a private house.
During the search 70 kilogram of fine quality heroin and 10 kilogram of chemicals were recovered from the site.
The accused managed to escape from the scene before the arrival of police, the DPO said.