Huge cache of heroin, chemicals seized

KHYBER - A huge cache of heroin and chem­icals was seized during a raid car­ried out in a narcotics factory here in Kharkai Abad area of Jamrud, district Khyber previous night.

Addressing a news conference at Jamrud Press Club on Monday, District Police Officer (DPO) Khy­ber Saleem Abbas Kulachvi said that on a tip-off, a special team of police officials led by Station House Officer (SHO) Jamrud Po­lice Station, Nafees Khan raided the narcotics factory, established in a private house.

During the search 70 kilogram of fine quality heroin and 10 kilo­gram of chemicals were recovered from the site.

The accused managed to escape from the scene before the arrival of police, the DPO said.