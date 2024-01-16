Tuesday, January 16, 2024
Huge cache of heroin, chemicals seized

Ahmad Nabi
January 16, 2024
KHYBER  -  A huge cache of heroin and chem­icals was seized during a raid car­ried out in a narcotics factory here in Kharkai Abad area of Jamrud, district Khyber previous night. 

Addressing a news conference at Jamrud Press Club on Monday, District Police Officer (DPO) Khy­ber Saleem Abbas Kulachvi said that on a tip-off, a special team of police officials led by Station House Officer (SHO) Jamrud Po­lice Station, Nafees Khan raided the narcotics factory, established in a private house. 

During the search 70 kilogram of fine quality heroin and 10 kilo­gram of chemicals were recovered from the site. 

The accused managed to escape from the scene before the arrival of police, the DPO said.

Ahmad Nabi

