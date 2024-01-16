ICCPO briefs diplomats on enhanced security measures

ISLAMABAD - Islamabad’s Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO), Dr Akbar Nasir Khan, recently led a meeting with foreign diplomats and regional security officers at the Diplo­matic Enclave, according to a public relations officer.

The gathering included the CPO Security Division, the SSP Security Division, and representatives from various law enforcement departments.

During the meeting, Dr Khan extended New Year greetings and apprised the foreign diplomats and re­gional security officers of the security measures im­plemented by the Islamabad Capital Police to fortify safety around the diplomatic enclave.

Emphasizing the top priority of safeguarding for­eign missions, embassies, and offices, ICCPO high­lighted the ongoing enhancement of security meas­ures through modern technology. As part of these efforts, the protective barrier of the diplomatic en­clave is being reconstructed, and advanced cameras are being installed along internal and external roads, perimeter walls, and surrounding routes.

Dr Khan underscored the increased focus on sur­veillance and monitoring of vehicles, motorcyclists, and pedestrians through mobile and foot patrols within the diplomatic enclave. A panic alert system and mobile applications have been introduced for swift responses to untoward incidents, complement­ed by a WhatsApp group for improved communica­tion among stakeholders. In response to questions raised by participants regarding current challenges within the diplomatic enclave, ICCPO issued direc­tives for prompt resolution. In a parallel effort, the Is­lamabad police organized a training workshop for of­ficers of the Police Bureau of Investigation.

The workshop aimed to enhance investigative pro­cesses and ensure a professional approach to han­dling cases. Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan directed the initi­ation of capacity-building programs for investigation officers, emphasizing the importance of a profession­al approach in various cases. The workshop, held at Police Lines Headquarters Islamabad, featured guest speakers such as judges and lawyers who addressed topics like the implementation of Police Order 2002, basic and advanced investigation, Pakistan Penal Code, and crime scene investigation. Such training programs are intended to improve the skills of police­men for effective case resolution, with a commitment to continuing these initiatives in the future.