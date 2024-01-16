Tuesday, January 16, 2024
IHC summons ex-husband in Imran-Bushra marriage case

IHC summons ex-husband in Imran-Bushra marriage case
Shahid Rao
January 16, 2024
ISLAMABAD  -  The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Monday issued notices to the respondents in Bushra Imran’s pe­tition challenging the trial court’s order in the Iddat case. A single bench of IHC comprising Jus­tice Tariq Mahmood Jahangiri conducted hear­ing of the petition moved by Bushra, the wife of PTI founder Imran Khan, seeking dismissal of the plea filed by ex-husband Khawar Maneka against the “fraudulent marriage” between her and Khan.

The petitioner challenged the order dat­ed 11.12.2023, passed by Senior Civil Judge-II, East-Islamabad, whereby complaint filed by re­spondent No.2 was admitted and process under Section 204 Cr.P.C. has been issued against the petitioner to face trial, as well as the order dat­ed 11.01.2024, passed by Additional Sessions Judge-V, East-Islamabad, whereby revision filed by the petitioner was dismissed. 

Counsel for the petitioner contended that the main allegation levelled in the complaint filed by Maneka is that he pronounced divorce upon the petitioner on 14.11.2017, she solemnized Nikah with Imran Khan on 01.01.2018, so the marriage was not legally valid, and the parties have com­mitted act of fornication and the petitioner is li­able to be punished for committing such offence, whereas the counsel has placed reliance on a case reported as “Allah Dad v. Mukhtar and another.” (1992 SCMR 1273), wherein 39-day Iddat period is provided, whereas Nikah between the parties, as per contentions and allegations levelled in the complaint by respondent No.2, was solemnized after 48 days.

Shahid Rao

