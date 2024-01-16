Tuesday, January 16, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Iranian Ambassador calls on Sindh Governor

Staff Reporter
January 16, 2024
Regional, Karachi, Newspaper

KARACHI   -  Iranian Ambassador to Paki­stan Dr Reza Amiri Moghad­dam alongwith Consul Gener­al in Karachi Hassan Nourian called on Sindh Governor Ka­mran Khan Tessori at Gover­nor House here on Monday. In the meeting, matters re­lated to further strengthen­ing of Pakistan-Iran economic cooperation, exchange of delegations between the two countries in various fields and other issues of mutual interest were discussed. The gover­nor said that further enhance in bilateral relations was in mutual interest. He said that investors from Iran will be welcomed in Sindh. The Ira­nian Ambassador appreciated the efforts of Governor Sindh to strengthen the bilateral re­lations and the public welfare initiatives of Sindh province.

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-01-15/Lahore/epaper_img_1705301262.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024