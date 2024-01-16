Iranian Ambassador calls on Sindh Governor

KARACHI - Iranian Ambassador to Paki­stan Dr Reza Amiri Moghad­dam alongwith Consul Gener­al in Karachi Hassan Nourian called on Sindh Governor Ka­mran Khan Tessori at Gover­nor House here on Monday. In the meeting, matters re­lated to further strengthen­ing of Pakistan-Iran economic cooperation, exchange of delegations between the two countries in various fields and other issues of mutual interest were discussed. The gover­nor said that further enhance in bilateral relations was in mutual interest. He said that investors from Iran will be welcomed in Sindh. The Ira­nian Ambassador appreciated the efforts of Governor Sindh to strengthen the bilateral re­lations and the public welfare initiatives of Sindh province.