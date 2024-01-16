Islamabad Police confirm arrest in cleric murder case

ISLAMABAD - In a significant development, Islamabad police said on Monday that they have ap­prehended two suspects be­lieved to be involved in the assassination of a cleric Mau­lana Masood ur Rehman Us­mani. According to a police spokesman, the initial re­ports suggested that the ar­rested individuals have al­leged affiliations with a banned organization, a pri­vate news channel report­ed. Religious leader Maulana Masood ur Rehman Usmani was shot earlier this month here in Islamabad when un­known assailants opened fire on his vehicle.