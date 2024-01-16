Tuesday, January 16, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Islamabad Police confirm arrest in cleric murder case

Islamabad Police confirm arrest in cleric murder case
Agencies
January 16, 2024
National, Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD  -  In a significant development, Islamabad police said on Monday that they have ap­prehended two suspects be­lieved to be involved in the assassination of a cleric Mau­lana Masood ur Rehman Us­mani. According to a police spokesman, the initial re­ports suggested that the ar­rested individuals have al­leged affiliations with a banned organization, a pri­vate news channel report­ed. Religious leader Maulana Masood ur Rehman Usmani was shot earlier this month here in Islamabad when un­known assailants opened fire on his vehicle.

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-01-15/Lahore/epaper_img_1705301262.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024