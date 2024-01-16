Tuesday, January 16, 2024
JUI-F says those attacking military installations do not deserve mercy

Web Desk
10:56 AM | January 16, 2024
JUI-F Secretary General Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri on Monday advised against describing PTI as a political party, saying it was an insult to politics. Those who pushed Pakistan to a corner on international stage had no right to practice politics, he added.

Commenting on the May 9 violence perpetrated by the PTI, he said those attacking the military installations did not deserve any leniency.

“Pakistan isn’t an orphan where any foreign agent could be installed,” Haideri repeated the stance of his party chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman who has always been arguing the PTI founding chairman is backed by certain elements of international establishment.

Anyone trying to change the Constitution and Islamic identity of Pakistan would be held accountable, the senior JUI-F leader vowed.

He said a party which could not organise interparty polls had no right to champion the cause of democracy – a reaction to the criticism directed at Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa after a three-member Supreme Court bench decided in favour of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on the PTI party symbol issue.

Blasting the PTI founding chairman over his politics, Haideri said he was used to label as a thief, but ended up exposing himself as dacoit and didn’t even spare the Toshakhana – a reference to the gifts given by foreign dignitaries, which were acquired by the then prime minister illegally.

