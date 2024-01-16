Tuesday, January 16, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

JUI-S parts ways with PTI

JUI-S parts ways with PTI
Web Desk
7:19 PM | January 16, 2024
National

The Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Shirani (JUI-S) has announced to part ways with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

The split in the alliance is the result of the JUI-S statement on the Supreme Court decision regarding the PTI’s intra-party elections and electoral symbol.

Maulana Gul Naseeb had declared the return of the bat symbol as a legal decision. He had said that it was the failure of the PTI’s lawyers who could not plead their case before the Supreme Court.

The Supreme Court decision is in accordance with the constitution and the law, he had added.

PTI leader Sher Afzal Marwat confirmed the split between the parties. 

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-01-16/Lahore/epaper_img_1705390782.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024