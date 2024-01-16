JUI-S parts ways with PTI

The Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Shirani (JUI-S) has announced to part ways with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

The split in the alliance is the result of the JUI-S statement on the Supreme Court decision regarding the PTI’s intra-party elections and electoral symbol.

Maulana Gul Naseeb had declared the return of the bat symbol as a legal decision. He had said that it was the failure of the PTI’s lawyers who could not plead their case before the Supreme Court.

The Supreme Court decision is in accordance with the constitution and the law, he had added.

PTI leader Sher Afzal Marwat confirmed the split between the parties.