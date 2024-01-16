Karachi commissioner bans transportation of fish without cover

KARACHI - The Karachi division commis­sioner on Monday imposed a ban on the transportation of fish without cover within the local limits of Karachi division for a period of two months from January 1 to March 11 with immediate effect.

According to a notification here, the ban has been im­posed in the wake of a meeting held under the chairmanship of Sindh chief minister regard­ing the imposition of a ban un­der Section 144 CrPC against the transportation of fish with­out cover, which not only cre­ated public nuisance but also polluted the environment.