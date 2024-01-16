Karachi commissioner bans transportation of fish without cover

KARACHI - The Karachi division commissioner on Monday imposed a ban on the transportation of fish without cover within the local limits of Karachi division for a period of two months from January 1 to March 11 with immediate effect.
According to a notification here, the ban has been imposed in the wake of a meeting held under the chairmanship of Sindh chief minister regarding the imposition of a ban under Section 144 CrPC against the transportation of fish without cover, which not only created public nuisance but also polluted the environment.