Katie Price confronts ‘financial’ woes amid unsettled debt to ex- husband Alex Reid

LONDON - Katie Price is set to confront bailiffs who are reportedly planning to thoroughly search her residence, known as the “mucky mansion,” due to an outstanding £250,000 debt owed to her ex-husband, Alex Reid. According to media reports, debt collectors are scheduled to visit Katie’s property on Monday, as Alex has yet to receive payment for the six-figure sum awarded to him by the courts four years ago. The legal dispute dates back to 2019 when Alex Reid, a former cage fighter, won a case against Katie Price. The 48-year-old, who was married to Katie from 2010 to 2012, secured a £250,000 settlement after accusing the former Loose Woman of leaking an explicit sex tape and photos of him. The lawsuit was based on claims that Katie had violated Alex’s right to privacy by distributing private and intimate information. The mother-of-five faced allegations of playing a sexually explicit video clip of Alex to a TV audience during the filming of an episode of Celebrity Big Brother’s Bit On The Side in January 2018.