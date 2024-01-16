Tuesday, January 16, 2024
KP CS visits PEHEL-911 Helpline Centre

Our Staff Reporter
January 16, 2024
PESHAWAR -  Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Nadeem Aslam Chaudhary visited the PEHEL-911 Helpline Centre in Peshawar managed by the Provincial Disaster Man­agement Authority (PDMA) on Monday. 

Caretaker Advisor on Health Dr Riaz Anawr, Secre­tary Relief Rehabilitation and Settlement Inayat Ullah Waseem and senior officers accompanied the Chief Secretary, providing a detailed briefing on the facili­ties and services offered under this initiative. 

The integration of various emergency helplines, in­cluding Rescue, Police, National Highway & Motor­way Police, and other essential helplines with PEHEL 911 Helpline was explained. The PEHEL Helpline aims to provide easy access to all helplines through a platform, with future plans to connect social welfare, tourism, and cybercrime helplines to it. 

The Chief Secretary instructed the relevant officers to ensure immediate responses through these help­lines during emergencies to minimise potential loss­es. The primary goal of establishing these helplines is to maintain control over emergency situations and provide on-the-spot rescue services, as delays in such services can lead to increased losses in emergencies.

Our Staff Reporter

