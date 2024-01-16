KU welcomes new Batch 2024

KARACHI - The University of Karachi and its alumni association - the Unikarians International warmly welcomed the Nawardan Jamia at the KU Silver Ju­bilee Gate on Monday.

The distinguished graduates along with the KU Vice Chancellor (VC) Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi, Presi­dent of Unikarians International Prof Ejaz Ahmed Faruqi, UNESCO award winner Pakistani botanist and researcher Prof Dr Zabta Khan Shinwari, KU faculty members, em­ployees, staff, students, and others welcomed the fresh batch of students and their parents. The University of Karachi celebrated the Youm-e-Jamia (University Day) by reliving the his­toric procession of one of the largest public sector universities when the newly enrolled students and alumni along with the KU VC Prof Dr Khalid Iraqi, registrar, deans of all faculties, members of Senate and Syndicate, chairpersons and directors of various departments, research centres and institutes, faculty members and em­ployees, and new students followed the Hafiz-e-Quran, who were reciting the Holy Quran, stepped inside the campus from the Silver Jubilee Gate and gathered at the ground adjacent to the New Administration Building.

Prof Dr Zabta Khan Shinwari said, “I have never seen the warm wel­come given to these newcomers in my whole life. The tradition of gath­ering at the main gate of the campus and entering inside it while reciting the Holy Quran.” He said students from various districts of all provinces were present in the ceremony which will remain a part of his memory for­ever. Dr Shinwari said that they are lucky that despite having such a large population of Karachi, they got ad­mission in KU.

Meanwhile, the KU VC Prof Dr Kha­lid Iraqi while welcoming all new­comers to the campus, said that the University of Karachi is the mini Paki­stan and the students studying here are a symbol of an ideal harmony of which we all are proud of.

He said that access to higher edu­cation was not easy and very limited numbers of youngsters get such oppor­tunities. He said that education was the only way forward for the nation and ev­ery citizen must have the opportunity to get higher education in Pakistan.

He mentioned that when we read the goals of sustainable development, we talk about quality education, gen­der equality, and women empower­ment, and we can proudly say that we have 70 to 80 percent of female students at the University of Karachi.

Earlier, Prof Ejaz Ahmed Faruqi said that the University of Karachi is the only university across the globe where the newcomers receive such a wonderful reception. He said that the number of research papers pub­lished worldwide by the University of Karachi, was more than all other universities in Pakistan. More than that it has given birth to many uni­versities in the province. The Presi­dent of Karachi University Teachers’ Association Prof Dr Shah Ali ul Qadar, while welcoming the new students on behalf of all the teachers of the KU, said it was an institution of higher education and research which has a special place in society due to its high position and status.

The KU Student Affairs Adviser Dr Nosheen Raza informed the fresh students about curricular and extra-curricular activities and different societies working under the supervi­sion of the adviser on student affairs and said that the University of Kara­chi provides ample opportunities for co-curricular activities.