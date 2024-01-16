LHC reserves verdict on approval of Rashid's nomination papers

The Lahore High Court on Tuesday reserved its decision on a petition against approval of nomination papers of Awami Muslim League chief Sheikh Rashid Ahmed.

The petitioner’s lawyer submitted before Justice Ali Baqar Najafi that Sheikh Rashid was a defaulter.

Rashid did not pay dues amounting to Rs440,000 he owed on different accounts. He did not disclose his property in his nomination papers. Moreover, he did not pay rent of the Murree rest house.

The counsel for the Election Commission submitted that according to the law, a candidate should not be a defaulter of more than Rs10,000.

Justice Najafi remarked that that let some voice come to the assembly. The counsel replied that a new and fresh voice should come.

After hearing the arguments, Justice Najafi reserved his decision.