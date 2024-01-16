LHC to soon announce reserved verdicts on 54 pleas against decisions of tribunals

LAHORE - The Lahore High Court (LHC) full bench, entrusted with hearing of petitions against decisions of Election Appellate Tribunals, will soon announce the reserved verdicts on 54 petitions. According to an LHC press release issued here on Monday, out of 243 petitions filed by the candidates against decisions of tribunals so far, the bench had already delivered verdicts on 189 petitions whereas verdicts on 54 petitions had been reserved. The bench will announce the reserved verdicts on 54 petitions soon, it added. The three-member full bench is headed by Justice Ali Baqir Najafi, while Justice Shahid Bilal Hassan and Justice Jawad Hassan are also part of it. The bench started hearing petitions against the decisions of the Election Appellate Tribunals from January 10.