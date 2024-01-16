LHC to soon announce reserved verdicts on 54 pleas against decisions of tribunals

LAHORE - The La­hore High Court (LHC) full bench, entrusted with hearing of peti­tions against decisions of Election Appellate Tribunals, will soon an­nounce the reserved ver­dicts on 54 petitions. Ac­cording to an LHC press release issued here on Monday, out of 243 peti­tions filed by the candi­dates against decisions of tribunals so far, the bench had already deliv­ered verdicts on 189 pe­titions whereas verdicts on 54 petitions had been reserved. The bench will announce the reserved verdicts on 54 peti­tions soon, it added. The three-member full bench is headed by Justice Ali Baqir Najafi, while Jus­tice Shahid Bilal Hassan and Justice Jawad Has­san are also part of it. The bench started hear­ing petitions against the decisions of the Elec­tion Appellate Tribunals from January 10.