Man found dead in hotel room

KARACHI   -  A man’s body was found at a hotel located at Kara­chi’s Shahra-e-Faisal, police said on Monday. 

According to police officials, a 52-year-old resident of Rahim Yar Khan, Muhammad Sohail was found dead at the hotel, who was set to fly to Malaysia. A Dubai card was also found from the body, the police said. 

They further said no torture marks were found on the deceased’s body, while the cause of the death will come to light after the post-mortem report. According to the family, the deceased was suffering from respiratory and heart disease. The police alongwith the neph­ew of Muhammad Sohail broke the door of the room when he did not pick up the phone call. According to police, further investigation into the matter is underway.

