Man shot dead during motorbike snatching

HYDERABAD - A student of Mehran University of Engineering and Technology (MUET), Jamshoro, was killed in the wee hours of Monday as a bullet allegedly fired by motorbike snatchers struck him in his residence. According to the Market Police, Hasnain Samo sus­tained a fatal gunshot while standing in his window as two motorbike snatchers fired gunshots in the air during the snatching on a road. The police said the incident happened in Amil Colony area in Heerabad. Samo son of Sub Inspector Zubair Samo was a student of Software Engineering in MUET. He returned from his hometown Shikarpur a day before the incident. The motorbike, a Honda CG 125, was snatched from Asadullah near Aiwan-e-Quresh. The snatchers es­caped with the vehicle.