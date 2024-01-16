Tuesday, January 16, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Man shot dead during motorbike snatching

Staff Reporter
January 16, 2024
Regional, Karachi, Newspaper

HYDERABAD   -   A student of Mehran University of Engineering and Technology (MUET), Jamshoro, was killed in the wee hours of Monday as a bullet allegedly fired by motorbike snatchers struck him in his residence. According to the Market Police, Hasnain Samo sus­tained a fatal gunshot while standing in his window as two motorbike snatchers fired gunshots in the air during the snatching on a road. The police said the incident happened in Amil Colony area in Heerabad. Samo son of Sub Inspector Zubair Samo was a student of Software Engineering in MUET. He returned from his hometown Shikarpur a day before the incident. The motorbike, a Honda CG 125, was snatched from Asadullah near Aiwan-e-Quresh. The snatchers es­caped with the vehicle. 

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-01-15/Lahore/epaper_img_1705301262.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024