Maryam calls PTI terrorist party as PML-N kicks off poll campaign

OKARA/LAHORE - Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz said Monday that a ‘terrorist party’ could not be allotted an electoral symbol.
The PML-N leader stated this while formally launching her party’s election campaign in Okara where she addressed a big public rally.
Without mentioning the PTI, she “Sher [tiger] can be allotted sher, but a terrorist party cannot be allotted an election symbol like other political parties.” She lashed out at PTI founder Imran Khan during the address and blamed him of orchestrating and carrying out May 9 violent attacks. She mocked the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder over snatching of his electoral symbol saying that his election symbol should not be bat but a “baton”.
The PML-N chief organiser also dubbed his party as a group of terrorists. “A terrorist group could not be given a political party’s electoral symbol,” she said.
“Your electoral symbol should be the watch that you stole or the petrol bomb that you hurled on police officials,” she said, adding “what goes around comes around”.
“Your electoral symbol was not bat but baton with which you attacked military installments. The baton has been snatched from your hand,” she maintained. Maryam said the PTI was facing was a result of what they sowed against others. Imran was used to being a blue-eyed boy, she said. She said neither the PML-N nor Nawaz were taking revenge from the PTI, she said. The one who used to call others thieves himself stole watches from the Toshakhana, she said.
“The facility to get (desired) verdicts by calling (judge’s) mother-in-law is not available anymore,” Maryam claimed, adding that they should ask their lawyers to appear in court fully prepared.
Maryam said they would have thought they could win an election like 2018 by shutting down the RTS button. The facility was no longer available, she said. She said his umpires and forgery both were exposed.
Luring the rally’s participants to vote for the PML-N, she said the faster and more you vote for the party the sooner you will become prosperous, inflation will drop and utility bills will be deflated. “You have to stamp the lion symbol on election day. Stamp on lion symbol on February 8 to make the country rich. Our government’s entire focus will be on cutting inflation. My main focus will be on improving youth’s future,” she said.
A delegation of the National Party (NP) led by its president Abdul Malik Baloch met Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Quaid Muhammad Nawaz Sharif here on Monday. During the meeting, overall situation of the country and political cooperation regarding the upcoming general elections came under discussion. On this occasion, Nawaz Sharif paid tribute to the services of late Hasil Khan Bizenjo for strengthening democracy. Abdul Malik Baloch congratulated Nawaz Sharif for acquittal in cases. The National Party president also appreciated Nawaz Sharif’s vision and efforts for development of Balochistan. The delegation consisted of Mir Kabir, Sardar Kamil, Jan Muhammad, Tahir Bizenjo and Ayub Malik.
PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif, PML-N Balochistan president Jafir Khan Mandokhail, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Marriyum Aurangzeb and others were also present in the meeting. The political leaders agreed to strengthen political cooperation besides cooperating with each other for betterment of the country. In anticipation of victory in the forthcoming elections, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) is actively advocating for a broader electoral collaboration in Balochistan, with aspirations for a subsequent power-sharing agreement with the National Party (NP), akin to the one forged in 2013 that divided the chief minister’s five-year term into two halves.
The discussions on the intricacies of this potential deal took place during a meeting between a six-member delegation from the National Party, led by its president Abdul Malik Baloch, and PML-N leaders Mian Nawaz Sharif and Mian Shehbaz Sharif in Lahore on Monday. The NP delegation included Mir Kabir, Sardar Kamil, Jan Muhammad, Tahir Bizenjo, and Ayub Malik. Participating in the deliberations were also the President of the PML-N’s Balochistan chapter, Jaffar Khan Mandukhel, along with party leaders Shehbaz Sharif, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, and spokesperson Maryam Aurangzeb. Sources privy to the meeting indicated that both parties agreed to collaborate for the greater good of Pakistan and enhance their political cooperation leading up to the February 8 elections. Additionally, the discussions covered the possibilities of entering into a power-sharing arrangement after the elections, reminiscent of the agreement reached post the 2013 general elections.
Recalling the Murree Agreement signed in 2013 among the PML-N, NP, and PkMAP, the five-year term for the Balochistan chief minister was divided between the nominees of the National Party and the PML-N, with PkMAP also sharing some ministerial portfolios. Abdul Malik served the first term before resigning to pave the way for the then PML-N Balochistan president, Samiullah Zehri. Abdul Malik held the position of Balochistan Chief Minister from June 7, 2013, to December 23, 2015, marking the first non-tribal leader to serve in this capacity. However, complications arose within the Murree Agreement just before Abdul Malik’s resignation, as he initially hesitated to vacate the position for the PML-N nominee. The NP even hinted at sitting in the opposition instead of supporting the PML-N’s Sanaullah Zehri. Abdul Malik’s resignation, which was to occur before December 4, eventually transpired two weeks later than stipulated.
Notably, Malik attached the condition that Rs500 billion be allocated for the completion of the development projects initiated during his tenure.
In light of these uncertainties, the Balochistan chapter of the PML-N formulated a contingency plan in case its allies reneged on the 2013 power-sharing deal and opted to sit on the opposition benches in the provincial legislature. Sardar Sanaullah Zehri sought the support of eight legislators from Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam amid concerns that the National Party and Pashtoonkhwa Milli Awami Party might not honor the agreement signed in Murree.
Also, during the discussions, PML-N Quaid Nawaz Sharif paid homage to the late Mir Hasil Khan Bizenjo of the NP for his contributions to the country, nation, and democracy. Abdul Malik Baloch congratulated Nawaz Sharif on his acquittal and commended Nawaz Sharif’s vision and efforts for the development of the country, particularly in Balochistan.