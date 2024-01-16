Maryam calls PTI terrorist party as PML-N kicks off poll campaign

PML-N leader says a terrorist party can’t be allotted election symbol n PML-N set to pursue revival of 2013 power-sharing accord with National Party n PML-N, PN agree to strengthen political cooperation after Nawaz-Malik meeting.

OKARA/LAHORE - Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz said Monday that a ‘terrorist party’ could not be allot­ted an electoral symbol.

The PML-N leader stated this while for­mally launching her party’s election cam­paign in Okara where she addressed a big public rally.

Without mention­ing the PTI, she “Sher [tiger] can be allotted sher, but a terrorist party cannot be allotted an election symbol like other political parties.” She lashed out at PTI founder Imran Khan during the address and blamed him of orches­trating and carrying out May 9 violent attacks. She mocked the Paki­stan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder over snatching of his electoral symbol saying that his election symbol should not be bat but a “baton”.

The PML-N chief organiser also dubbed his party as a group of terrorists. “A terrorist group could not be given a political par­ty’s electoral symbol,” she said.

“Your electoral symbol should be the watch that you stole or the petrol bomb that you hurled on police officials,” she said, adding “what goes around comes around”.

“Your electoral symbol was not bat but baton with which you attacked military install­ments. The baton has been snatched from your hand,” she maintained. Maryam said the PTI was facing was a result of what they sowed against oth­ers. Imran was used to being a blue-eyed boy, she said. She said neither the PML-N nor Nawaz were taking revenge from the PTI, she said. The one who used to call others thieves himself stole watches from the Toshakhana, she said.

“The facility to get (desired) verdicts by calling (judge’s) mother-in-law is not available anymore,” Maryam claimed, adding that they should ask their lawyers to appear in court fully prepared.

Maryam said they would have thought they could win an elec­tion like 2018 by shutting down the RTS button. The facility was no longer available, she said. She said his umpires and forg­ery both were exposed.

Luring the rally’s participants to vote for the PML-N, she said the faster and more you vote for the party the sooner you will become prosperous, inflation will drop and utility bills will be deflated. “You have to stamp the lion symbol on election day. Stamp on lion symbol on Febru­ary 8 to make the country rich. Our government’s entire focus will be on cutting inflation. My main focus will be on improving youth’s future,” she said.

A delegation of the Nation­al Party (NP) led by its presi­dent Abdul Malik Baloch met Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Quaid Muhammad Nawaz Sharif here on Monday. During the meeting, overall situ­ation of the country and political cooperation regarding the up­coming general elections came under discussion. On this oc­casion, Nawaz Sharif paid trib­ute to the services of late Hasil Khan Bizenjo for strengthening democracy. Abdul Malik Baloch congratulated Nawaz Sharif for acquittal in cases. The Nation­al Party president also appreci­ated Nawaz Sharif’s vision and efforts for development of Ba­lochistan. The delegation con­sisted of Mir Kabir, Sardar Kam­il, Jan Muhammad, Tahir Bizenjo and Ayub Malik.

PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif, PML-N Balochistan pres­ident Jafir Khan Mandokhail, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Marriyum Aurangzeb and others were also present in the meeting. The political leaders agreed to strengthen political coopera­tion besides cooperating with each other for betterment of the country. In anticipation of victory in the forthcoming elections, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) is ac­tively advocating for a broad­er electoral collaboration in Balochistan, with aspirations for a subsequent power-shar­ing agreement with the Nation­al Party (NP), akin to the one forged in 2013 that divided the chief minister’s five-year term into two halves.

The discussions on the in­tricacies of this potential deal took place during a meeting be­tween a six-member delegation from the National Party, led by its president Abdul Malik Ba­loch, and PML-N leaders Mian Nawaz Sharif and Mian Sheh­baz Sharif in Lahore on Mon­day. The NP delegation includ­ed Mir Kabir, Sardar Kamil, Jan Muhammad, Tahir Bizenjo, and Ayub Malik. Participating in the deliberations were also the President of the PML-N’s Ba­lochistan chapter, Jaffar Khan Mandukhel, along with party leaders Shehbaz Sharif, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, and spokesper­son Maryam Aurangzeb. Sourc­es privy to the meeting indi­cated that both parties agreed to collaborate for the greater good of Pakistan and enhance their political cooperation lead­ing up to the February 8 elec­tions. Additionally, the discus­sions covered the possibilities of entering into a power-shar­ing arrangement after the elec­tions, reminiscent of the agree­ment reached post the 2013 general elections.

Recalling the Murree Agree­ment signed in 2013 among the PML-N, NP, and PkMAP, the five-year term for the Baloch­istan chief minister was divid­ed between the nominees of the National Party and the PML-N, with PkMAP also sharing some ministerial portfolios. Abdul Malik served the first term be­fore resigning to pave the way for the then PML-N Balochistan president, Samiullah Zehri. Ab­dul Malik held the position of Balochistan Chief Minister from June 7, 2013, to Decem­ber 23, 2015, marking the first non-tribal leader to serve in this capacity. However, compli­cations arose within the Mur­ree Agreement just before Ab­dul Malik’s resignation, as he initially hesitated to vacate the position for the PML-N nomi­nee. The NP even hinted at sit­ting in the opposition instead of supporting the PML-N’s Sanaul­lah Zehri. Abdul Malik’s res­ignation, which was to occur before December 4, eventual­ly transpired two weeks later than stipulated.

Notably, Malik attached the condition that Rs500 billion be allocated for the completion of the development projects initi­ated during his tenure.

In light of these uncertainties, the Balochistan chapter of the PML-N formulated a contingen­cy plan in case its allies reneged on the 2013 power-sharing deal and opted to sit on the oppo­sition benches in the provin­cial legislature. Sardar Sanaul­lah Zehri sought the support of eight legislators from Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam amid concerns that the National Party and Pash­toonkhwa Milli Awami Party might not honor the agreement signed in Murree.

Also, during the discussions, PML-N Quaid Nawaz Sharif paid homage to the late Mir Ha­sil Khan Bizenjo of the NP for his contributions to the coun­try, nation, and democracy. Ab­dul Malik Baloch congratulat­ed Nawaz Sharif on his acquittal and commended Nawaz Sharif’s vision and efforts for the devel­opment of the country, particu­larly in Balochistan.