Minister for equipping youth with technical, vocational skills

KARACHI - Sindh Caretaker Revenue, In­dustries and Commerce Minis­ter, Muhammad Younas Dagha, Monday, stressing on need of equipping the youth with pro­fessional skills, said that tech­nical and vocational education should also be imparted in schools from the seventh grade. He was speaking at a certificate distribution ceremony held here at Sindh Boy Scouts Com­plex Karachi Auditorium to honour students of backward areas of the province who have achieved significant success in matriculation examination. The ceremony organised by a non-profit organisation Green Crescent Trust (GCT) was at­tended by Sindh Caretaker Law Minister Barrister Muhammad Umar Soomro, Additional Chief Secretary Home Muhammad Iqbal Memon and others.

Younas Dagha while ad­dressing the ceremony termed it as a matter of pride to pres­ent certificates of apprecia­tion to children who obtained remarkable achievement de­spite of financial hurdles.

He appreciated endeavour of GCT for the promotion of education and stressed on collaboration between Sindh government and non-govern­mental organisations on the basis of public-private part­nership for promotion of edu­cation in the province.

He advised the students to continue their studies with full zeal and dedication to earn laurels for their country and their families Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Green Crescent Trust, Zahid Saeed, briefed at the occasion that GCT has es­tablished 166 welfare schools for the promotion of educa­tion and literacy in the back­ward areas of the province and 31,700 children were acquir­ing education in those schools.

He emphasised joint efforts by welfare organisations and the Sindh government to en­hance enrollment of out-of-school children and said that development goals could not be achieved without ensur­ing the provision of quality education to all. Later, cer­tificates of appreciation and prizes were awarded to the students who exhibited out­standing performance in ma­triculation examinations.