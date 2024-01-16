NAB asked to submit details of PML-N, PPP leadership in Toshakhana

ISLAMABAD - The Accountability Court of Islam­abad on Monday directed the Na­tional Accountability Bureau (NAB) to submit a detailed report about the Toshakhana case involving Nawaz Sharif, Asif Ali Zardari, and You­suf Raza Gillani within a week. AC Judge Muhammad Bashir heard the Toshakhana case. Nawaz Sharif’s lawyer Rana Irfan appeared before the court and marked his client’s at­tendance. The NAB officials did not submit the detailed report of Nawaz Sharif in the case. Consequently, the court directed the submission of the report within a week. Later, applica­tions for exemption from attendance were filed by Asif Ali Zardari and Yu­suf Raza Gilani. The accountability court approved the applications and adjourned the hearing till January 24.