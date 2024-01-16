NAB asked to submit details of PML-N, PPP leadership in Toshakhana

ISLAMABAD - The Accountability Court of Islamabad on Monday directed the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to submit a detailed report about the Toshakhana case involving Nawaz Sharif, Asif Ali Zardari, and Yousuf Raza Gillani within a week. AC Judge Muhammad Bashir heard the Toshakhana case. Nawaz Sharif’s lawyer Rana Irfan appeared before the court and marked his client’s attendance. The NAB officials did not submit the detailed report of Nawaz Sharif in the case. Consequently, the court directed the submission of the report within a week. Later, applications for exemption from attendance were filed by Asif Ali Zardari and Yusuf Raza Gilani. The accountability court approved the applications and adjourned the hearing till January 24.