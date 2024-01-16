Naqvi inaugurates 37 police stations, 5 projects in Gujranwala

LAHORE - Punjab Care­taker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, ac­companied by the cabinet, embarked on an extensive 6-hour visit to Gujran­wala, inaugurating 37 police stations, 5 projects, and inspecting the Lahore Sialkot Motorway Link Road. The link road to Gujranwala is slated for traf­fic opening by January 31, accompa­nied by the construction of a flyover at ‘Chan Da Qila’ to connect the Express­way with GT Road, said a handout is­sued here on Monday.The CM com­mended the progress on Gujranwala’s roads, announcing the formation of a committee to finalize the design of the ‘Chan Da Qila’ Flyover. Updates on ongoing work at Gujranwala Univer­sity and hospital upgrades, including the soon-to-be-completed burn unit, were shared. The CM arrived in Gu­jranwala with the provincial cabinet, inspecting the Lahore Sialkot Motor­way Link Road Gujranwala Express­way Project via coach, accompanied by the Chief Secretary and Inspector General of Police. Naqvi directed the completion of the two-lane road proj­ect connecting Gujranwala with La­hore-Sialkot Motorway and initiated planting and landscaping work. FWO officials briefed the CM, stating that 85 percent of the project work has been completed. The CM, along with minis­ters and officials, inaugurated the up­graded People’s Colony Police Station in Gujranwala and 36 more police sta­tions virtually. Naqvi appreciated the facilities for prisoners and lauded the efforts of the IG Punjab and the RPO (Regional Police Officer) Gujranwala. Subsequently, Mohsin Naqvi inaugu­rated Punjab’s third Business Facili­tation Centre, Squash Academy, and Gujranwala Gymkhana at the Com­missioner’s Office Gujranwala. The 17 km long Wazirabad, Sialkot Kashmir Road, and Gujranwala Pasrur Road Section Expressway projects were also inaugurated.