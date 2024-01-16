Naqvi opens 37 police stations, 5 projects in Gujranwala

LAHORE - Punjab Caretak­er Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, accompanied by the cabinet, em­barked on an extensive 6-hour vis­it to Gujranwala, inaugurating 37 police stations, 5 projects, and in­specting the Lahore Sialkot Motor­way Link Road.

The link road to Gujranwala is slated for traffic opening by Janu­ary 31, accompanied by the con­struction of a flyover at ‘Chan Da Qila’ to connect the Expressway with GT Road, said a handout is­sued here on Monday.

The CM commended the pro­gress on Gujranwala’s roads, an­nouncing the formation of a com­mittee to finalise the design of the ‘Chan Da Qila’ Flyover. Updates on ongoing work at Gujranwala Uni­versity and hospital upgrades, in­cluding the soon-to-be-completed burn unit, were shared.

The CM arrived in Gujranwa­la with the provincial cabinet, in­specting the Lahore Sialkot Mo­torway Link Road Gujranwala Expressway Project via coach, ac­companied by the Chief Secretary and Inspector General of Police.

Naqvi directed the completion of the two-lane road project connect­ing Gujranwala with Lahore-Sialkot Motorway and initiated planting and landscaping work. FWO offi­cials briefed the CM, stating that 85 percent of the project work has been completed. The CM, along with ministers and officials, inau­gurated the upgraded People’s Col­ony Police Station in Gujranwala and 36 more police stations virtu­ally. Naqvi appreciated the facilities for prisoners and lauded the efforts of the IG Punjab and the RPO (Re­gional Police Officer) Gujranwala.

Subsequently, Mohsin Naqvi in­augurated Punjab’s third Business Facilitation Centre, Squash Acade­my, and Gujranwala Gymkhana at the Commissioner’s Office Gujran­wala. The 17 km long Wazirabad, Sialkot Kashmir Road, and Gu­jranwala Pasrur Road Section Ex­pressway projects were also inau­gurated. The Business Facilitation Centre in Gujranwala hosts 24 counters of provincial and feder­al departments, streamlining 124 NOCs under one roof.

Mohsin Naqvi expressed satis­faction with the performance of the Punjab Information Technolo­gy Board. He assured that all NOCs for starting a new business would be provided within 14 days. Dur­ing a visit to the Squash Academy, the Chief Minister, accompanied by Provincial Advisor Wahab Riaz, reviewed the game facilities.

Speaking to the media after inau­gurating the Gujranwala Business Facilitation Center, Mohsin Naq­vi announced the imminent open­ing of the Gujranwala Expressway by January 31. He highlighted on­going development projects in Gu­jranwala, including plans for a fly­over on GT Road, and directed the Commissioner to make the road from ‘Chan Da Qila’ to Aziz Cross Bridge signal-free.