No harassment from NAB, Chairman assures govt officers

KARACHI - National Accountability Bu­reau (NAB) Chairman Lieu­tenant General (retd) Na­zir Ahmed Monday assured the government officers that the Bureau would not harass them and they should play their key role in the devel­opment of the country.

Addressing the civil bu­reaucrats in Sindh secretari­at he said that he was bring­ing reforms in NAB and no officer would be subjected to a media trial during the process of complaint ver­ification and inquiry. He said that complaints writ­ten under fictitious names or anonymous would not be accepted in NAB.

Nazir said that he knew the bureaucrats were work­ing under immense pressure adding that due to the ongo­ing cases in

NAB, the development and construction projects get de­layed, which should not hap­pen and the projects should be completed on time.

He asked the civil bureau­crats to hold open katch­eries and try to solve the problems of the people by listening to them in person.

The chairman NAB an­nounced facilitation desk would be established at the Chief Secretary Sindh Of­fice wherein concerns and complaints of Sindh govern­ment officers would be dis­cussed and all efforts would be made to resolve such matters on fast-track basis. He further said that to en­sure open door policy and accessibility for all monthly open hearing (Khuli Katch­eri) were being conducted at NAB Offices.

In a meeting, Chief Secre­tary Sindh Dr. Muhammad Fakhre Alam introduced the officers to Chairman NAB. The Chief Secretary Sindh said that there were reports of corruption in the pension fund in Sindh, in which ac­tion was being taken against the officers involved.

Chairman Planning Board Shakeel Ahmed Mangne­jo, Additional Chief Sec­retary Home Muhammad Iqbal Memon, IG Sindh Rif­fat Mukhtar Raja, Addi­tional Chief Secretary Lo­cal Government Manzoor Ali Sheikh, Senior Member Board of Revenue Sindh Za­hid Abbasi, Chairman An­ti-Corruption Zulfiqar Ali Shah, Secretary General Ad­ministration Muhammad Ali Khoso, Secretary Infor­mation Nadeem ur Rehman Memon, all the secretaries attended while all the Divi­sional Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners at­tended the meeting through video link.