North Korea says it test-fired hypersonic missile

SEOUL - North Korea said Monday it had successfully test-fired a new ballistic missile tipped with a hypersonic manoeu­vrable warhead, the latest breakthrough in its pursuit of advanced weaponry to threaten South Korean and US targets.

The launch, Pyongyang’s first known weapons test this year and its first ever test of a solid-fuel hypersonic intermediate-range ballistic missile (IRBM), was detected by Seoul’s military Sunday af­ternoon. A short report in the official Korean Central News Agency said that the solid-fuel IRMB was “loaded with a hypersonic manoeuvrable controlled warhead.”

The test was meant to ver­ify “the gliding and manoeu­vring characteristics” of the warhead and the “reliabil­ity of newly developed multi-stage high-thrust solid-fuel engines,” KCNA said.

KCNA said that Sunday’s launch “never affected the security of any neighbour­ing country and had nothing to do with the regional situ­ation.” But it came just days after Pyongyang staged live-fire exercises near the coun­try’s tense maritime border with South Korea, which prompted counter-exercises and evacuation orders for some South Korean border islands.

It also comes after Kim last week branded Seoul his “principal enemy” and warned he would not hesi­tate to annihilate South Ko­rea, as he toured major weap­ons factories.

Seoul’s defence minis­try condemned the launch, saying it will carry out an “overwhelming response” if North Korea conducts “a direct provocation” against the South.