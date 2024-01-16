Only 16pc of PSDP funds utilised in first six months of FY2023-24

Ministry of Planning issues authorisation of only Rs5 billion to Ministries/Divisions for developmental projects in December.

ISLAMABAD - Owing to slow pace of work on federal funded developmental projects, only Rs 149.671 billion or 16 per cent of PSDP funds have been utilised during the first six months of FY2023-24.

The Ministry of Planning, De­velopment, Reforms and Special Initiative has issued an authori­sation of Rs 305.958 billion during the first six months (July to December) of the ongoing fiscal year 2023-24, official data released here Monday revealed. The authorisation includes Rs 279.708 billion of Rs compo­nent and Rs 26.250 billion of Foreign Exchange Component.

The pace of authorization for releases of Public Sector Devel­opment Program(PSDP) funds remained very slow as the Min­istry of Planning has issued an authorization of only Rs 5 bil­lion to the Ministries/Divisions for the developmental projects during the month of December.

The total utilization of funds by the Ministries/Divisions, corporations, PM initiatives and project liabilities were Rs 149.671 billion. The Min­istries/Divisions utilized Rs 130.167 billion, Corporations (NHA, NTDC/PEPCO) utilized Rs 19.253 billion, PM initia­tives Rs 250 million, while there was no utilization under the head of project liabilities.

Initially, the PSDP allocation was Rs 950 billion which in­cluded Rs 875 billion of rupee component, while Rs 75 billion was FEC component. However, now in the new released docu­ments, the rupee component has been slashed by Rs 10 bil­lion to Rs 865 billion, which has resulted in a reduction of PSDP allocations to Rs 940 bil­lion. The cut of Rs 10 billion has been imposed on the Prime Minister Initiatives, reducing it to Rs 70 billion from the earlier allocation of Rs 80 billion.

A big chunk of expenditures of Rs 35.138 billion was in­curred by the parliamentarians schemes under SDGs, followed by the provinces and special areas Rs 29.500 billion, and the remaining around Rs 85 billion by the entire ministries, divi­sions, corporations, and Prime Minister Initiatives. For the Ministries/Divisions, authori­zation of Rs 242.635 billion has been issued by the Planning Ministry, while the utilization was only Rs 130.167 billion during July to December period of the ongoing fiscal year.

For the Prime Minister Initia­tive, Rs1978.30 million of the al­located amount of Rs 70 billion have been authorised, while only Rs 250 million has been utilized. Similarly, for the corporations including NHA, NTDC/PEPCO, only Rs 61.344 billion has been authorized, while the utilization was mere Rs 19.263 billion.

For the provincial and spe­cial areas out of the allocation of Rs 166.750 billion, the Plan­ning Ministry has authorized Rs 43.265 billion, while the utilization was Rs 29.500 bil­lion. Out of the allocation of Rs90.120 billion for the par­liamentarians schemes under SDGs, Rs61.282 billion were au­thorized, while Rs35.138 billion were utilized during the first six months of the FY 2023-24.

For the Water Resources Di­vision, release of Rs 38.675 bil­lion was authorized, while the utilisation was only Rs 25.137 billion. For the Railway Divi­sion, a release of Rs 11.557 bil­lion against the allocations of Rs 32.690 billion has been autho­rized, while the utilization was only Rs 11.442 billion. According to the release strategy, the Plan­ning, Development and Special Initiatives (PD&SI) Division will release funds for the develop­ment budget out of the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) allocation for the current fiscal year 2023-24 for approved projects at 15 percent for 1st quarter, 20 percent for 2nd quar­ter, 25 percent for 3rd quarter, and 40 percent for 4th quarter.