Pakistan at WEF

Pakistan’s Caretaker Prime Minister’s participation in the 54th annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Switzerland signals a proactive en­gagement with the global economic order. As a direct re­cipient of this order, Pakistan’s presence and participation in such forums is necessary. The keynote address is a great chance to voice concerns and raise the issues that Pakistan faces as a member of the global economic order. WEF’s meeting is a high-profile forum. This year’s meeting is be­ing attended by over 60 heads of state and governments.

In addition, the world’s top 800 CEOs will also be pres­ent. This is a great opportunity to present Pakistan as an investment destination. The fact that PM Kakar will be hosting and leading an “Invest in Pakistan” event tells that the policy corridors are well aware of the opportunity that this forum is presenting. In addition, the choice of the theme “trade tech’s trillion-dollar promise” for the key­note address of the caretaker PM furthers the country’s aspirations and economic vision, where Pakistan seeks to acquire maximum benefits of trade driven by tech.

The meetings on the sidelines of the forum will allow Pakistan to discuss important and pressing matters with other countries. The Prime Minister’s presence offers an opportunity to showcase Pakistan’s economic potential, and the thematic events he plans to attend reflect the pressing issues the world faces today. Preventing an Era of Global Conflicts, Restor¬ing Faith in the Global Sys­tem, and Preventing Economic Fracture, are the thematic events and the names very well suggest that these are the matters that are of relevance to Pakistan.

Though the country is under a caretaker set-up, it should not be an excuse to skip such important meetings that happen annually and involve worldwide representa­tion. Economy-related multilateral forums are crucial for Pakistan as it struggles with erecting a sound, stable, and shock-proof economic base.