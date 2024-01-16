Tuesday, January 16, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Pakistan, Iran hold talks on combating terror groups

Pakistan, Iran hold talks on combating terror groups
MATEEN HAIDER
January 16, 2024
National, Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD  -  Pakistan and Iran yester­day held extensive parleys on how to combat and pre­vent terrorism emanating from Afghanistan and af­fecting both the countries. 

Ambassador Hasan Ka­zmi Qomi, heading a del­egation, held talks with Pakistan’s Special Repre­sentative on Afghanistan Asif Durrani on the situ­ation in Afghanistan and the regional processes for peace and dialogue, For­eign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra said in a statement issued here.

According to sources, Pa­kistan took Iran into con­fidence on the frequent terror attacks by banned TTP from across the bor­der and American weap­ons being used by them against Pakistan. 

In November and De­cember 2023, there have been deadly attacks by TTP militants in KP prov­ince resulting into huge casualties. Iran also took Pakistan into confidence over the fresh wave of ter­rorism particularly Kir­man attack which took over 103 lives. Both the sides agreed to share in­telligence information about the terrorists op­erating from Afghanistan and their planning which could be countered well in advance. 

Lionel Messi named FIFA Best Men's Footballer of 2023

According to the sourc­es, both Pakistan and Iran would take up the matter with Kabul authorities. 

Earlier, the Iranian del­egation headed by spe­cial representative Qomi also met Pakistani Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani. 

On the occasion, the FM underscored Pakistan’s commitment to a peaceful and stable Afghanistan and emphasized the need for enhanced coordination for regional stability. He also underlined the critical role of neighbouring countries of Afghanistan to achieve the vision of a peaceful and stable region.

Tags:

MATEEN HAIDER

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-01-15/Lahore/epaper_img_1705301262.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024