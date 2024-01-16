Pakistan, Iran hold talks on combating terror groups

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan and Iran yesterday held extensive parleys on how to combat and prevent terrorism emanating from Afghanistan and affecting both the countries.
Ambassador Hasan Kazmi Qomi, heading a delegation, held talks with Pakistan’s Special Representative on Afghanistan Asif Durrani on the situation in Afghanistan and the regional processes for peace and dialogue, Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra said in a statement issued here.
According to sources, Pakistan took Iran into confidence on the frequent terror attacks by banned TTP from across the border and American weapons being used by them against Pakistan.
In November and December 2023, there have been deadly attacks by TTP militants in KP province resulting into huge casualties. Iran also took Pakistan into confidence over the fresh wave of terrorism particularly Kirman attack which took over 103 lives. Both the sides agreed to share intelligence information about the terrorists operating from Afghanistan and their planning which could be countered well in advance.
According to the sources, both Pakistan and Iran would take up the matter with Kabul authorities.
Earlier, the Iranian delegation headed by special representative Qomi also met Pakistani Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani.
On the occasion, the FM underscored Pakistan’s commitment to a peaceful and stable Afghanistan and emphasized the need for enhanced coordination for regional stability. He also underlined the critical role of neighbouring countries of Afghanistan to achieve the vision of a peaceful and stable region.