The Los Angeles riots, sparked by the acquit­tal of four police officers involved in the bru­tal beating of Rodney King in 1991, erupted in 1992. Widespread outrage over the perceived injus­tice fuelled six days of violence, looting, and arson. The rioting, centred in South Central Los Angeles, re­sulted in over 50 deaths, thousands of injuries, and substantial property damage. The events highlight­ed deep-seated racial tensions, economic dispari­ties, and police brutality. The aftermath prompted a national conversation on systemic issues, leading to reforms in policing and a heightened awareness of social injustices that continue to resonate today.