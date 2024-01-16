Tuesday, January 16, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

PHA starts renovation for private green areas

STAFF REPORT
January 16, 2024
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

FAISALABAD   -   The Parks & Horticulture Authority (PHA) had launched renovation, designing, development and maintenance service for private green areas. Director General PHA Zameer Hussain, talking to the media on Monday, said that town committees were also constituted for providing service and people could contact at PHA help desk through telephone number 041-9200127 for designing, development, maintenance and renovation of their lawns, commercial buildings and private parks. The PHA would provide this service at very affordable charges, he added.

Tags:

STAFF REPORT

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-01-15/Lahore/epaper_img_1705301262.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024