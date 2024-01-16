PITB, Al-Khidmat Foundation sign MoU

LAHORE - The Punjab Informa­tion Technology Board’s e-filing and office automation system received a huge success at government level. Now the private sec­tor also requested its services. The PITB and Al-Khidmat foundation signed an MOU here on Monday. Following the successful implementation of e-Foas at public sector under the direction of chairman PITB Fais­al Yusuf and supervision of DG Government Digital Services Wing Muhammad Waseem Bhatti, private sector had also taken up the services. The MoU was signed between the Government Digital Services Wing of the PITB and Al-Khidmat Foundation. Director General Government Digital Services Wing Muhammad Waseem Bhatti and Vice Presi­dent of Al-Khidmat Foundation Dr Muham­mad Mushtaq Ahmed Mangat signed the MoU. DG Government Digital Services Wing Muhammad Waseem Bhatti said that after the acceptance of e-Foas in government de­partments, its implementation was now ex­panding to the private sector too. He said its implementation would help private institu­tions to improve their departmental affairs and service delivery.