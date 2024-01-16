Police arrest accused in Tarnol murder case

ISLAMABAD - The Homicide Investigation Unit (HIU) of Police Station (PS) Tarnol successfully apprehended Umar Farooq, the prime suspect in a murder case that occurred on November 9, 2023. Umar Farooq allegedly shot three individuals, Qamar Farooq, Faraz Ahmad, and Ahmad Ali, within the jurisdiction of Tarnol police station. Regrettably, Qamar Farooq succumbed to his injuries and lost his life.

Upon receiving the information, the Tarnol police promptly registered FIR no. 872/23 and formed a special investigation team. Utilizing a combination of traditional and scientific methods, the police arrested Umar Farooq and recovered a 30-bore pistol, believed to be the murder weapon. The investigation is ongoing. In response to the incident, ICCPO Dr Akbar Nasir Khan emphasized the need for an effective crackdown against criminals. He reiterated the Islamabad Capital Police’s commitment to a zero-tolerance policy against violence, ensuring justice through strict legal action.

During the last 24 hours, the Islamabad Capital Police apprehended 11 individuals involved in various criminal activities across the city. The crackdown resulted in the recovery of drugs and weapons, further emphasizing the commitment to citizens’ safety and property.

Specifically, the Secretariat police arrested Azaz Hussain, seizing 1,069 grams of hashish. Tarnol police arrested Yaseen Ali with 6,535 grams of hashish. Noon police detained Chan Zaib, Junaid Khan, and Hussain Ullah, recovering three 30-bore pistols. The Sihala police arrested Adeel Maqbool and Wajid Maqbool, confiscating 550 grams of heroin and a 30-bore pistol. Humak police apprehended Pervez Masih, Shafqat, and Adeel Zafar, with the recovery of 57 litres of alcohol. Bani Gala police arrested Najeem Khan, confiscating 1,045 grams of hashish. Dr Akbar Nasir Khan commended the police teams for their performance and directed all officers to intensify the crackdown against criminal elements.